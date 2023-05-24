Polymath Trading Down 2.3% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $165.13 million and $503,958.53 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00324758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18070454 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $202,435.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

