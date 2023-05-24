PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.29 and traded as low as C$2.18. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.