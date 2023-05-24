Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.78

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $27.50. Prudential shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 149,263 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.16) to GBX 1,550 ($19.28) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.77) to GBX 1,850 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

