QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.75

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $23.50. QNB shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 2,205 shares trading hands.

QNB Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 22.01%.

QNB Increases Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. QNB’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

(Get Rating)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.