QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.75

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.75 and traded as low as $23.50. QNB shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 2,205 shares trading hands.
QNB Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 22.01%.
QNB Increases Dividend
About QNB
QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.
