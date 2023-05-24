QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $358.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,315.88 or 1.00082457 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000094 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00153121 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

