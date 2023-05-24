Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto Sells 3,600 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $391.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,808 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

