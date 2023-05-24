Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 48,236 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,236 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.