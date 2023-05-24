Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.26.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$39.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

