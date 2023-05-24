Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

