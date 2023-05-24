Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Up 1.9%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.10. 30,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 44,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
A number of brokerages have commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
