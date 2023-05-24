Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.27

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.27 and traded as low as C$28.41. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$29.43, with a volume of 356,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.56.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

