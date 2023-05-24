Reviewing Reed’s (REED) & Its Competitors

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 110 540 983 74 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -1,582.74% -62.85% Reed’s Competitors 0.16% -117.88% 0.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$20.06 million -0.31 Reed’s Competitors $6.64 billion $416.47 million 15.63

Reed’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

