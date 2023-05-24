Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

