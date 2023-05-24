Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $261.01 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.