Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

