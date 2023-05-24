Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

