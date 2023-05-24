RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 1.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($26.12) and last traded at GBX 2,116 ($26.32). Approximately 37,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140 ($26.62).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.75) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.85) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.20) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,335.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £994.94 million, a P/E ratio of 745.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
See Also
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.