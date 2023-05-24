RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 1.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($26.12) and last traded at GBX 2,116 ($26.32). Approximately 37,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,140 ($26.62).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.75) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.85) to GBX 2,600 ($32.34) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.20) to GBX 2,950 ($36.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,335.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £994.94 million, a P/E ratio of 745.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €1.10 ($1.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 4,964.79%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

