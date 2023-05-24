Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Position Boosted by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the quarter. Riley Exploration Permian comprises about 3.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at $77,717,572.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.79 per share, with a total value of $131,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,099.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

REPX stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $747.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 48.84% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.