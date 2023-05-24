Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 216,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 100,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Rio2 from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

