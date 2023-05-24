River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

