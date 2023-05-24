River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

