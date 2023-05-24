River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 165,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,469,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

