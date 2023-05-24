Robert Freeman Purchases 2,662 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) insider Robert Freeman bought 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.14 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,006.68 ($12,671.12).

Robert Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Robert Freeman bought 3,500 shares of Australian Foundation Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.16 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of A$25,060.00 ($16,706.67).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Robert Freeman purchased 3,000 shares of Australian Foundation Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.25 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of A$21,738.00 ($14,492.00).

Australian Foundation Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.47.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

