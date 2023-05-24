Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,907.87 or 0.07307300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and $1.81 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,957.04261897 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,062,462.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

