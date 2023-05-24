Ross Group (LON:RGP) Trading Down 14.3%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Ross Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Ross Group

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

