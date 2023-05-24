Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) President Sells $29,976,546.05 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 1,202,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,256. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,152,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after acquiring an additional 771,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

