SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Shares of SABS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Featured Articles

