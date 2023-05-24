Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $639,839.20 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Srb bought 8,789 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $639,839.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,563,968.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SAFT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. 74,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,755. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

