Sanders Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,881,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 5.2% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $600,286,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $8,664,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.34. 250,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.