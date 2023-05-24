Sanders Capital LLC Has $115.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 720.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063,570 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $115,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,398,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,802,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $223.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

