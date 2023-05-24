Sanders Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,007 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.56% of Citigroup worth $490,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co raised its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

