Sanders Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,550,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 520,090 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,064,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,759,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,248,000 after acquiring an additional 755,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 2,372,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

