Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 98222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$13.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

