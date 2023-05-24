SBA Communications Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 56.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $230.43 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

