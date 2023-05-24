Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 104,649 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Visa worth $985,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,785,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,195,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,603. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.62. The stock has a market cap of $416.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

