Schroder Investment Management Group Has $179.86 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,287,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $179,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

AME traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 232,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.