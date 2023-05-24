Schroder Investment Management Group Has $234.74 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,034,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,572,927 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.31% of Infosys worth $234,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 260.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,097,000 after acquiring an additional 228,170 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 1,841,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,327. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

