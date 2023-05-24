Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 349,237 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349,237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $269,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

UNP traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 949,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,201. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

