Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Trimmed by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

