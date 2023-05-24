Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,313,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 891,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

