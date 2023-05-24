Secret (SIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,205.80

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Secret has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $3,205.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00130885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024471 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003777 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00416136 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,569.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

