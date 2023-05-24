Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $185.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

