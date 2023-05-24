Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,955 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

