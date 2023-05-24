Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $6,483,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LMT opened at $452.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.31 and its 200 day moving average is $473.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.