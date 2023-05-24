Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

