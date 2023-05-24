Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

