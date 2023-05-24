Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.