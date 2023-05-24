Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.97 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 31,114 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.72 million, a PE ratio of -3,000.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

