Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Increases Dividend to GBX 64.09 Per Share

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 64.09 ($0.80) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $42.73. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SVT opened at GBX 2,754 ($34.25) on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,167.42 ($26.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,176 ($39.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4,113.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Severn Trent news, insider Sarah Legg sold 750 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,829 ($35.19), for a total value of £21,217.50 ($26,389.93). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
