SingularityNET Reaches One Day Volume of $41.06 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $315.09 million and approximately $41.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,081.26 or 1.00017978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002474 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,215,071,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25801373 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $27,159,416.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.